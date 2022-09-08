NEET UG 2022 Toppers: Haryana’s Tanishka Yadav tops the exam, scores 715

Tanishka Yadav, a resident of Mirzapur Bachhod village in Haryana’s Mahendergarh district topped the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate (UG) 2022 examination, the result of which was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) late on Wednesday. She had secured 715 marks out of 720.

The residents of Mirzapur Bachhod village welcomed Tanishka on Thursday after she reached Rajasthan's Kota, where she was preparing for the NEET exam. According to NTA, 18, 72, 343 aspirants had registered for this prestigious medical exam to get admission to MBBS and BDS courses at undergraduate level.

Sharing her success mantra, Tanishka said she had moved to Kota in Rajasthan after completing her class 10 from Yaduvanshi Shiksha Niketan, Narnaul.

“I got admission there in a private success, besides attending coaching classes at an institute. I used to focus on self study six to seven hours after the coaching classes. My grandparents are my role models and they motivated me to achieve this fate. My parents and other family members never mount pressure on me to crack the exam. They always motivated me to focus just on studies. I hail from a rural background and I can say that the students from rural areas have immense potential, they require only good direction and atmosphere,” she added.

Tanishka’s father Krishan Kumar and mother Sarita Yadav, both are government teachers in Haryana. Her grand-father Ram Avtar Yadav, is retired Deputy commandant from the CRPF and grand-mother Reshmi Devi, is a house maker.

The NEET topper had bagged 96.4% marks in class 10 and 98.6% marks in class 12.

Tanishka’s father Krishan Kumar dedicated his daughter’s success to her teachers, friends and other family members, who firmly motivated her.

“ She had great talent and her teachers used to tell us that she will rock one day. He never lose temper and always maintained self discipline. I hope my daughter’s success will motivate other girls also,” he added.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala were among those who congratulated the NEET topper for her success.