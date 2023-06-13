Home / Education / Exam Results / NEET UG 2023 results released at neet.nta.nic.in, know how to check

NEET UG 2023 results released at neet.nta.nic.in, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 13, 2023 11:03 PM IST

Candidates can check their scores through the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the NEET UG 2023 Result and NEET UG final answer key on June 13. Candidates can check their scores and download the final answer key through the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET 2023 result live updates.

NEET 2023 results out on neet.nta.nic.in (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
NEET 2023 results out on neet.nta.nic.in (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

This year NEET UG exam was conducted on May 7, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. The provisional answer key was released on June 4 and the last date to raise objections against the answer key was till June 6, 2023.

NEET UG 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official site of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on NTA NEET UG Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET (UG) -2023 was held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet results neet result
neet results neet result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out