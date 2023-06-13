NEET UG 2023 results released at neet.nta.nic.in, know how to check

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the NEET UG 2023 Result and NEET UG final answer key on June 13. Candidates can check their scores and download the final answer key through the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET 2023 result live updates. NEET 2023 results out on neet.nta.nic.in (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

This year NEET UG exam was conducted on May 7, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. The provisional answer key was released on June 4 and the last date to raise objections against the answer key was till June 6, 2023.

NEET UG 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official site of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on NTA NEET UG Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET (UG) -2023 was held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.