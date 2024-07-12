 NEST 2024 results declared on nestexam.in, here's how to download scores - Hindustan Times
NEST 2024 results declared on nestexam.in, here's how to download scores

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jul 12, 2024 04:29 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check the results can visit the official website at nestexam.in.

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, has declared the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) Result 2024 on July 12, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check the results can visit the official website at nestexam.in.

Candidates who wish to check their results need to submit their login credentials like their roll number and password to check their scores. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Candidates who wish to check their results need to submit their login credentials like their roll number and password to check their scores. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who wish to check their results need to submit their login credentials like their roll number and password to check their scores.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK NEST RESULTS 2024

NEST 2024 was conducted on June 30, 2024, in two shifts – the first shift was held between 9 am and 12:30 pm, whereas the second shift was conducted from 2:30 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates who wish to check their NEST 2024 results can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to check National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2024 Results:

Visit the official website of NEST at nestexam.in.

Look out for the link to check NEST 2024 results on the home page and click it

A new page will open where candidates will have to submit their login credentials like roll number and password to check the score

On submitting, NEST 2024 results will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the details

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for future needs

For more information, candidates may visit the official website of National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) at nestexam.in.

NEST 2024 results declared on nestexam.in, here's how to download scores
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 12, 2024
