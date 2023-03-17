The National Institute of Design (NID) has started the rechecking process for Bachelor of Design (BDes) DAT prelims results. The result of the preliminary Design Aptitude Test (DAT) for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes was announced on March 16. Candidates can apply for rechecking at admissions.nid.edu. The rechecking will be active till March 20. NID DAT 2023 BDes prelims result rechecking begins at admissions.nid.edu

NID DAT 2023 prelims examination was conducted on January 8, 2023.

NID DAT 2023 Result: How to apply for rechecking

Go to the official website at admissions.nid.edu

On the homepage, click on the “B.Des DAT Prelims Rechecking (1600 hrs. 17 March 2023 to 1600 hrs. 20 MAR 2023)”

Key in your login credentials

Submit your grievances

Take a printout for future reference.