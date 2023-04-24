Home / Education / Exam Results / NIELIT January 2023 result for O, A, B, C levels out on student.nielit.gov.in

NIELIT January 2023 result for O, A, B, C levels out on student.nielit.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 24, 2023 09:30 AM IST

NIELIT result 2023 for O, A, B and C level examinations announced on the students portal of the institute, student.nielit.gov.in.

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has announced results of the January 2023 cycle examinations. Candidates can check NIELIT result 2023 for O, A, B and C level examinations by visiting the students portal of the institute, student.nielit.gov.in. The direct link is given below.

NIELIT January 2023 result for O, A, B, C levels announced on student.nielit.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Both theory and practical exam results were declared on April 23.

“Result for January, 2023 Examination cycle of O/A/B/C Level Examinations (Theory & Practical) has been declared on 23rd April, 2023,” reads the result notification.

To view these results, students have to use their roll numbers and dates of birth.

Direct link to check NIELIT January 2023 result

How to check NIELIT result 2023

  1. Go to student.nielit.gov.in.
  2. Go to the home page and click on the view result tab.
  3. Under the ‘Information Technology’ section, select the exam name.
  4. The login page will appear. Enter your roll number, date of birth and select exam year, name.
  5. Submit and view your result.

