NIOS Class 10, 12 Oct-Nov exam results 2021 declared, link and how to check

NIOS Class 10, 12 Oct-Nov exam result 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the result of secondary course (Class X) and senior secondary course (Class XII) November- December- 2021 examination on Friday, January 14. Candidates, who appeared for the secondary and senior secondary course examination, can check their results on the official website of NIOS on results.nios.ac.in.

Direct link to check NIOS Sec &amp; Sr. Sec Exam - Oct/Nov 2021

How to check NIOS Sec & Sr. Sec Exam - Oct/Nov 2021:

Visit the website of NIOS on results.nios.ac.in.

Under 'Result for Sec & Sr. Sec Exam - Oct/Nov 2021' link, click on "Check Result" link.

Submit your enrollment number and captcha code.

The examination result will appear on the screen.

Download the examination result and take its print out for future use.

A total of 57258 students were registered for Secondary course and 82043 students were registered for Sr Secondary course.