NIOS Class 10 result 2025 declared at results.nios.ac.in, direct link to check results here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 24, 2025 06:07 PM IST

The National Institute of Open Schooling has declared NIOS Class 10 result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Secondary examination can check the results on the official website of NIOS Result at results.nios.ac.in.

NIOS Class 10 result 2025 declared at results.nios.ac.in, direct link to check
The Class 10 examination was started on October 22 and concluded on November 29, 2024. The examination for Secondary courses was held in single shifts- from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm for some papers and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm for others.

Direct link to check NIOS Class 10 result 2025

NIOS Class 10 result 2025: How to check

All appeared candidates can check the results through the official website by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NIOS Result at results.nios.ac.in.

2. Click on NIOS Class 10 result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NIOS declared Class 12 or Senior Secondary results on January 17, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIOS.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
