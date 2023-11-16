National Testing Agency has declared NTA SWAYAM January 2023 result. Candidates who have appeared for January 2023-Semester Exams (written exam component) of the courses under the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) can check the results on the official website of NTA SWAYAM at swayam.nta.ac.in. NTA SWAYAM January 2023 result declared at swayam.nta.ac.in, direct link here

The examination was conducted on October 19, 20 and 21, 2023 at 102 centres in 77 cities across the country. Exam was held in 351 papers. Medium of the paper was English except in Language papers.

As per the official notice, the results of January 2023-Semester Exam for 182 courses (all held in CBT mode) are now hosted on the NTA website. Results in respect of the balance courses are under process and will be declared in due course.

NTA SWAYAM January 2023 result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at swayam.nta.ac.in.

Click on NTA SWAYAM January 2023 result link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final score card and certificates will be issued by the National Co-ordinators. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA SWAYAM.