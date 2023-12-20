National Testing Agency has declared NTA SWAYAM July 2023 result. Candidates who have appeared for Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds July 2023 semester examination can check the results through the official website of NTA SWAYAM at swayam.nta.ac.in. NTA SWAYAM July 2023 result declared at swayam.nta.ac.in, direct link here

July 2023-Semester Exams of the courses under the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) were conducted by the National Testing Agency on December 1, 2 and 4, 2023 at 145 centres in 105 cities across the country. The examination was conducted in 377 papers. The medium of the paper was English except in Language papers.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Direct link to check NTA SWAYAM July 2023 result

NTA SWAYAM July 2023 result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at swayam.nta.ac.in.

Click on NTA SWAYAM July 2023 result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can log into the above-mentioned website using their email IDs and view, download and print their Score Cards. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA SWAYAM.