National Testing Agency has released NTA UGC NET Result 2025 cut off. Candidates who have appeared for University Grants Commission-NET examination can check the subject wise/ category wise cut off on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. NTA UGC NET Result 2025 cut off released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, check here(HT file)

The UGC NET result was announced on July 21, 2025. Along with the results, the cut offs and final answer key was released.

This year, 1019751 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 752007 candidates appeared for the exam. Of the total number of candidates who appeared, 446849 were female candidates, 305122 were male candidates, and 36 were third-gender candidates.

A total of 188,333 candidates have qualified the exam, out of which 5269 candidates have qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor, 54885 candidates have qualified for Assistant Professor and Admission to Ph.d., and 128179 candidates have qualified for Ph.D only.

NTA UGC NET Result 2025 cut off: How to check

Candidates who want to check the UGC NET results cut off can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on NTA UGC NET Result 2025 cut off link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the subject wise/ category wise cut offs.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UGC NET June examination was conducted from June 25, 2025, to June 29, 2025. The provisional answer key was out on the website on July 5, 2025, and the objection window was activated on July 6, 2025, to challenge the answer key by candidates. The last date to raise objection was July 8, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.