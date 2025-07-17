Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has declared the NVS Result 2025 for various non teaching posts. Candidates who have appeared for the examination of non teaching posts can check the results through the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. NVS Result 2025: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti declares result for various non teaching posts, link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The recruitment examination was held from May 14 to May 19, 2025 under Direct Recruitment Drive 2024. The answer key was displayed on June 10 and the last date to raise objection was June 14, 2025.

Those candidates who have passed the written examination are shortlisted for interview for the post of Legal Assistant and list of candidates shortlisted for Skill/ Trade Test for the posts of Stenographer Electrician-cum-Plumber and Mess Helper in the ration of 1:5 of the notified vacancies.

As per the official notice, the Interview/ Skill Test/ Trade Test schedule will be uploaded on the website of the Samiti in due course for information of all concerned. No separate intimation through any other means will be made about schedule of interview/Skill Test/ Trade Test.

NVS Result 2025: How to check result of non teaching posts

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

2. Click on NVS Result 2025 for various non teaching posts link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the details.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NVS.