Odisha NMMS result 2023 declared at ntse.scertodisha.nic.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
May 02, 2023 04:13 PM IST

SCERT Odisha announced the provisional National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Odisha result 2023.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Odisha has announced the provisional National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Odisha result 2023. candidates who took the examination can check the results on the official website at ntse.scertodisha.nic.in or scertodisha.nic.in.

The Odisha NMMS examination was conducted on February 12. As per the merit list, a total of 3,310 candidates have been provisionally selected for NMMS Odisha 2023.

For four years, from Class IX to XII, the selected candidates will receive a scholarship worth Rs. 1000 per month, provided they maintain satisfactory academic performance of the candidates and their continuance in institutions of the eligible category.

Here's the direct link to check the result

Direct link to check merit list

NMMS Exam Result 2023 Odisha: Steps to check

Visit the official website at scertodisha.nic.in

Next, click on the ‘NTSE/NMMS' tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Now, click on ‘View NMMS provisional result’

Key in your login details

Download the NMMS result 2023 and take the printout for future reference

