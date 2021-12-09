Odisha police constable result 2021 declared, check list of constable resul

Odisha police constable result 2021: Odisha Police Recruitment Board has declared the results of written examination for the post of constable (Communication). Candidates, who appeared for the examination, can check the results on the official website of Odisha Police at odishapolice.azurewebsites.net.

The computer based written examination for the post of constable (Communication) in Odisha Police Signal Service was held from November 15, to November 17, 2021.

Candidates are advised to access the website for result and detailed schedule of physical measurement and physical efficiency test. The physical measurement and physical efficiency test will be held at OSAP 7th Bn Ground, (In front of Aranya Bhawan), Bhubaneswar w.e.f December 17, 2021 onwards.

Direct link to check Odisha police constable result 2021

How to check Odisha police constable result 2021:

Visit the official website of Odisha Police at odishapolice.azurewebsites.net.

Click on the link that reads, “Results for Written Test (CBRE)”.

The list of candidates qualified for physical measurement & physical efficiency test for the post of Constable (Communication) will appear on the screen.

Check your roll number and application number.