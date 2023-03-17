Odisha Police constable written examination results released,here's direct link

Odisha Police State Selection Board has released the result for the Odisha police recruitment written examination for the post of constable (Civil). Candidates who took the exam can check the result on the official website at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com. Odisha Police constable written examination results released,

The written examination for the post of constable civil was held on February 26. Candidates can check their marks through their login credentials. The shortlisted candidates have to paper for the Physical efficiency test and Physical Measurement test.

Here's the district wist list of the shortlisted candidates for PMT and PET

Odisha Police Constable exam result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com

Click on your district

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer keys and download the same for future reference.