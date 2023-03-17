Home / Education / Exam Results / Odisha Police constable written examination results released,here's direct link

Odisha Police constable written examination results released,here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 17, 2023 02:22 PM IST

Odisha Police Constable Result 2023 is released at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com.

Odisha Police State Selection Board has released the result for the Odisha police recruitment written examination for the post of constable (Civil). Candidates who took the exam can check the result on the official website at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com.

Odisha Police constable written examination results released,
Odisha Police constable written examination results released,

The written examination for the post of constable civil was held on February 26. Candidates can check their marks through their login credentials. The shortlisted candidates have to paper for the Physical efficiency test and Physical Measurement test.

Here's the district wist list of the shortlisted candidates for PMT and PET

Odisha Police Constable exam result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com

Click on your district

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer keys and download the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha odisha police
odisha odisha police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out