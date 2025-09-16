Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
OPSC AAO Final Results 2025 released, 124 candidates make the cut; check it here

Published on: Sept 16, 2025 04:34 pm IST

OPSC AAO Final Results 2025 has been released. A total 124 candidates have been selected. 

The Odisha Public Service Commission has released the OPSC AAO Final Results 2025. Candidates who took the exam for Assistant Agriculture Officer posts can check their results on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

OPSC AAO Final Results 2025 has been released. Check details here.
As per the result notification, a total of 124 candidates have been recommended for recruitment to the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer.

CHECK THE RESULT PDF BELOW:

The commission had conducted the AAO written examination for the Assistant Agriculture Officer, Group B post under Agriculture and Farmers's Empowerment Department on March 9, 2025.

The exam consisted of two papers- Paper I and Paper II, and both paper consisted of 100 questions of 1 mark each.

The exam was conducted for 2 hours. Paper I was held from 10 am to 12 noon, and Paper II from 2 pm to 4 pm.

There was negative markings for incorrect answers, wherein 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

OPSC AAO Results 2025: How to download

1. Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on OPSC AAO Result link 2025.

3. The result PDF will be displayed on your screen.

4. Check your roll number in the result PDF.

5. Download the result.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of OPSC.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
