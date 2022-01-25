Home / Education / Exam Results / OPSC APP Group B Recruitment: List of provisionally shortlisted candidates out
exam results

OPSC APP Group B Recruitment: List of provisionally shortlisted candidates out

  • The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a provisional list of roll numbers of candidates who are selected for Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP), Group B posts.
OPSC Recruitment: Candidates can visit the OPSC website at https://www.opsc.gov.in/ and check the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates.&nbsp;(HT file)
OPSC Recruitment: Candidates can visit the OPSC website at https://www.opsc.gov.in/ and check the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates. (HT file)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 01:37 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a provisional list of roll numbers of candidates who are selected for Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP), Group B posts. Candidates can visit the OPSC website at https://www.opsc.gov.in/ and check the list.

The Commission has provisionally shortlisted 145 candidates on the basis of written examination. The Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP), Group B written examination was held on December 19, 2021.

How to check APP, Group B written exam provisional list

1. Visit the official website - https://www.opsc.gov.in/

2. Click on the ‘Roll List of Candidates shortlisted in the Written Exam held for Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Public Prosecutor’ PDF Document

3. The PDF document will be downloaded

4. Check the Serial-wise Roll Number

According to the notice, “Detailed programme of the certificate verification and date of V.V. test will be notified shortly.”

Candidates are requested to keep checking the OPSC website for latest updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opsc recruitment opsc exam result. + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out