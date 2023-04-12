Home / Education / Exam Results / Osmania University Results 2023 for B.Sc, B.Com, BBA & BA courses out, link here

Osmania University Results 2023 for B.Sc, B.Com, BBA & BA courses out, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 12, 2023 07:18 PM IST

Osmania University Results 2023 for B.Sc, B.Com, BBA & BA courses have been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

Osmania University has declared B.Sc, B.Com, BBA & BA courses results on April 12, 2023. The results for all these courses are available to candidates on the official site of Osmania University at osmania.ac.in.

The examination was conducted in February 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the first semester examination can examination can check their results through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check Osmania University Results 2023

Osmania University Results 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of Osmania University at osmania.ac.in.
  • Click on examination results link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the result link for each course.
  • Click on the link and enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of Osmania University.

