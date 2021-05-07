Osmania University results declared for Nov 2020 PG & Mar 2021 BE VII Sem exams

The Osmania University (OU) on Thursday declared the results of various postgraduate courses held in November 2020. Apart from this the university has also declared the results of BE VII-Semester ( regular and backlog) March 2021 exam results. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website of the university at osmania.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to go to the page where all the results can be checked.

Direct link to check results for different courses:

MA (CDE) (History) (Internal) Nov-2020 Results

MA (Hindi) (CDE) (Internal) Nov-2020 Results

MA(CDE) (Urdu) (Non Internal) Nov-2020 Results

MA(Urdu) (CDE) (Internal) Nov-2020 Results

M.SC(Mathematics) (CDE) (NON INTERNAL) NOV-2020 RESULTS

M.SC(Mathematics) (CDE) (INTERNAL) NOV-2020 RESULTS

MA(TELUGU) (CDE) (NON INT) NOV-2020 RESULTS

MA (TELUGU) (CDE) (INTERNAL) NOV-2020 RESULTS

BE VII-Sem ( regular & backlog) March-2021 Results

Osmania University PG result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website at osmania.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the Examination Results

Select the course

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The OU PG result 2021 for the selected course will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take printout.