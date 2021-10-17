OSSTET result 2021 declared at bseodisha.ac.in portal, download score card

Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2021 result has been declared. The OSSTET 2021 result is available on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha.

OSSTET 2021 result

Along with OSSTET 2021 result, the BSE Odisha has also released the OMR sheet and the answer key of the exam.

OSSTET 2021 OMR Sheet

OSSTET 2021 answer key paper 1

OSSTET 2021 answer key paper 2

The exam was notified in July, 2021.

OSSTET result, OMR sheet, answer key 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in.

Click on OSSTET result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your OSSTET result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

The OSSTET Pass Certificate shall remain valid till the candidate reaches the upper age limit prescribed for recruitment of teachers as per rules or executive instructions prescribed by the Govt. from time to time.