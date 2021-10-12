OU declares BSc, BCom, BBA, BA 1st sem, MBA (eve), BE 8th Sem (makeup) results
Osmania University Results 2021: Osmania University (OU) on Tuesday, October 12 declared the results of the undergraduate courses including BA, BBA, B.Com, and BSc first semester Aug-Sept 2021 results on its official website. The results for MBA (Evening) Aug/Sept-2021 and BE (CBCS) VIII SEM (MAKEUP) JULY-2021 have also been announced.
Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results at osmania.ac.in.
The varsity conducted the above examinations in August/September 2021.
Direct link to check results for these courses:
B.Sc (CBCS) I st Sem Aug/Sept-2021 Results
B.Com (CBCS) I st Sem Aug/Sept-2021 Results
BBA(CBCS) I st Sem Aug/Sept-2021 Results
BA(CBCS) I st Sem Aug/Sept-2021 Results 12-10-2021
MBA (Evening) Aug/Sept-2021 Results 12-10-2021
BE (CBCS) VIII SEM (MAKEUP) JULY-2021 RESULTS
How to check Osmania University UG result 2021:
Visit the official website at osmania.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the link to check the examination results
Select the course
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials to login
The OU UG result 2021 for the desired course will be displayed on the screen
Download the result and take its printout.