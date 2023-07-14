Periyar University UG & PG May 2023 results out at periyaruniversity.ac.in, here's direct link
Jul 14, 2023 08:22 PM IST
Periyar University has announced UG and PG May 2023 exam results. Candidates can check their results through the link given below.
Periyar University has declared UG, PG May 2023 examination results. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official site of Periyar University at periyaruniversity.ac.in. Candidates who took the examination can check the UG and PG May 2023 exam results through their registration number and date of birth.
Direct link to check
Periyar University UG and PG May 2023 results: How to check
Visit the official site of Periyar University at periyaruniversity.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the “MAY 2023 EXAMINATIONS UG / PG RESULTS”
Key in your log in details
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
- Topics
- Exam Result.
- Results