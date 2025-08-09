PGIMER B.Sc Nursing Results 2025 declared, direct link to download scorecard here

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the results of four-year and post basic B.Sc nursing entrance examinations 2025. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check and download the scorecard from the official website at pgimer.edu.in. PGIMER B.Sc Nursing Results 2025 are out. Candidates can download their results via the direct link here.

Candidates will need to enter their USER ID and PASSWORD to check their results.

Candidates who have qualified in the examination will now proceed for the first phase counselling process. As per the official schedule, following are some of the important dates to remember:

Document verification of B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic): August 11, 2025, from 9 AM. Counseling of B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic): August 12, 2025, from 11 AM. Document verification of B.Sc. Nursing (4 years): August 13, 2025, from 9 AM. Document verification of B.Sc. Nursing (4 years): August 14, 2025, from 11 AM.

It may be mentioned here that the entrance examinations were conducted on July 27, 2025. The admit cards were released on July 19, 2025.

PGIMER B.Sc Nursing Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results:

Visit the official website at pgimer.edu.in On the home page, click on the link to check the B.Sc Nursing Results 2025. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the result for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of PGIMER.