PPSC announces Naib Tehsildar result at ppsc.gov.in, here's how to check

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced the result for recruitment exam 2022 for the post of Naib Tehsildar. Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website ppsc.gov.in.

PPSC conducted the Naib Tehsildar examination on May 22, 2022. The answer keys for the same were released on May 23, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 78 vacancies for the post of Naib Tehsildar in the Revenue and Rehabilitation Dept, Government of Punjab.

A list of roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates has been issued by the commission.

“Selected candidates will have to submit their online application form along with a copy of all the eligibility documents by September 14 through email at naibtehsildarsp@gmail.com or by hand in the office of PPSC, failing which their candidature for the ibid posts shall be cancelled” reads the official notice.

The number of candidates provisionally shortlisted in each category is subject to their clearing the passing criteria of 45% marks (40% for candidates belonging to Scheduled castes of Punjab and Backward Classes of Punjab).

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in

Click on the public notice for Naib Tehsildar link under announcements tab

Click on “List of provisionally shortlisted candidates”

The merit list will appear on your screen

Check and download your result

Click here for a direct link.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON