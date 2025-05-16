PSEB 10th result 2025 declared at pseb.ac.in, 95.61% students pass, check details here

The Punjab School Education Board has declared the results of PSEB Class 10 board examinations on Friday, May 16, 2025. Students who for the Punjab Class 10 board exams can check their results on the official website at pseb.ac.in. PSEB Class 10 result 2025 live updates PSEB 10th result 2025 declared at pseb.ac.in, A total of ___ % students have passed. (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)

Students can download their results by entering details like their Roll Number on the official website.

The PSEB Class 10 results was announced at a press conference. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, toppers list, and other details has also been shared at the press conference.

An overall pass percentage of 95.61 per cent has been registered this year. A total of 277746 students appeared, of which 265548 passed.

In terms of gender-wise performance, girls have outperformed boys. The pass percentage of girls is 96.85 per cent, and it is 94.50 per cent for boys.

The toppers include Akshnur Kaur, Ratinderdeep Kaur and Arshdeep Kaur, all of whom who scored 650 out of 650 marks.

The total number of candidates to re-appear is 11391, number of candidates to fail is 782, and exam has been withheld for 25 students.

The PSEB Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 10 to April 4, 2025.

The Punjab School Education Board has already released the results of Class 12 board examination on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

PSEB 10th Results 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can check their PSEB Class 10 results 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in Click on the Class 10th result link Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check your PSEB Class 10 Result 2025 displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates can visit the official website of PSEB.