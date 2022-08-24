Rajasthan Police Constable result declared at police.rajasthan.gov.in, get link

The Directorate of Rajasthan Police has published the results for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021. Interested candidates can now check and download their results from the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4388 vacancies for the post of police Constable. The recruitment exam was conducted from May 13 to 16, 2022 and July 2, 2022.

Now the next stage will be conducted i.e. PET/PST. A list of candidates qualified for the PET/PST has been published.

The results have been declared for the following Battalions- Bikaner(3rd), Tonk, Kota, Bharatpur, Bikaner (10th), Delhi, and District Banswara.

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the results and recruitments tab

Click on the link for the police Constable result for the Battalion

The result will be displayed on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link to check results:

Direct link for results: 12th Battalion RAC Delhi

Direct link for results: 3rd Battalion RAC Bikaner

Direct link for results: 9th Battalion RAC Tonk

Direct link for results: 2nd Battalion RAC Kota

Direct link for results: 7th Battalion RAC Bharatpur

Direct link for results: 10th Battalion RAC Bikaner

Direct link for results: 12th Battalion District Banawara

