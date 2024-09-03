Rajasthan Police Constable result for CBT out on police.rajasthan.gov.in, steps to check

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024: The result of the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the ongoing recruitment drive of Rajasthan Police Constables has been announced. Candidates who have appeared in the Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment examination can check their results on police.rajasthan.gov.in. The direct link and other details are given below. Rajasthan Police Constable CBT result announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The results have been published region-wise for Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bhiwadi, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, CID IB, Dausa, Dholpur, Dungarpur, GRP Ajmer, Hanumangarh, Jaipur Commissionerate, Jaipur Rural, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur Commissionerate, Karauli, Kota City, Kota Rural, Nagaur, Pali, Police Telecommunication, Rajsamand, Shri Ganganagar, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk and Udaipur.

Candidates can use the direct link given below to know their selection status:

Rajasthan Police Constable CBT result: Direct link

The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and the Physical Standard Test (PST) for Constable posts were held from December 28 to 30, 2023.

The computer based examination was held from June 14 to 16, 3024.

Next, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the proficiency test, the details of which will be shared soon, the Rajasthan Police said in the result notification for CBT.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024: How to check

Go to police.rajasthan.gov.in. Open the Police Constable recruitment result link for the CBT Select your region. A PDF containing the names of selected candidates will open. Download it and check your result.

This recruitment examination in Rajasrhan will fill 3578 Constable vacancies in the organization. The application process for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 started on August 7, 2023, and ended on August 27, 2023.

For further details about the recruitment process and the proficiency test, shortlisted candidates should visit the official website for Rajasthan Police recruitment – police.rajasthan.gov.in.