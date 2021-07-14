RAS 2018 final result out, CM Ashok Gehlot congratulates toppers

The final result of Rajasthan Administrative Service exam or RAS exam of 2018 has been declared. A total of 2,023 candidates have been recommended for appointment after qualifying the written test and interview.

The results have been published in the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

Jhunjhunu's Mukta Rao has topped the exam.

Manmohan Sharma from Tonk and Shivakshi Khandal from Jaipur have secured the second and third position, respectively.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has congratulated the toppers. "Congratulations to Jhunjhunu's Mukta Rao, who topped #RASexam, Tonk's Manmohan Sharma, Jaipur's Shivakshi Khandal for securing 2nd & 3rd positions respectively & to all who have cleared the exam. It’s a great opportunity to serve the state with dedication. My best wishes to them," the CM has tweeted.

The result of 4 candidates is subject to the final decision of the court in their respective writ petitions.

