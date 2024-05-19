RBSE 12th Result Date & Time: Rajasthan class 12 results on May 20, know details and how to download

RBSE 12th Result 2024 Date: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will announce Class 12 final exam results on May 20, 2024. The RBSE has called a press conference at 12.15 pm. After which marks will be available online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE 12th Result Date: RBSE has called a press conference at 12.15 pm. After which marks will be available online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

RBSE Class 12th Results 2024 LIVE Updates

The board is expected to share the pass percentage, names of toppers and other details in the press conference.

The Rajasthan Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 29 to April 4. Exams for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) were from March 1 to 4. The regular exam was held from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm and CWSN exam was from 8:30 am to 12:45 pm.

How to check BSER Class 12 result:

Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Open the Class 12th Science, Arts or Commerce result page, as required. Provide your login details. Submit it and check the Class 12 marks.

Last year, the RBSE 12th Arts result was announced in June. A total of 652444 students registered for the exam out of whom 640239 appeared and 616745 students passed the examination. The pass percentage of Class 12 Arts was 96.33 percent.

The Class 12 Science and Commerce results were announced in May. The overall pass percentage for Commerce was 96.60 percent and the pass percentage in the Science stream was 95.65 percent.

For more information, visit the official website.