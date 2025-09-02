RDVV UG, PG Results 2025 declared at rdunijbpin.org, direct link to check here

Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, RDVV, Jabalpur, has declared the results for several undergraduate and postgraduate courses on September 2, 2025. Candidates who took the examinations for various M.Ed and B.Ed courses and more, can check and download their results from the official website at rdunijbpin.org. RDVV UG, PG Results 2025 has been declared at rdunijbpin.org. Candidates can check their results via the direct link given here.

Candidates can check their results by entering their Roll Number.

As per the website, the results declared on September 9 include the following:

M.Ed. Science Sem 2 Exam May-June 2025 M.Ed. Sem 2 Exam May-June 2025 B.Ed. Science Sem 4 Exam May-June 2025 B.Ed. Sem 4 Exam May-June 2025

Prior to this the results for other courses were released. These include for courses like LLB, BA, MA, MSc and more.

RDVV UG, PG Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can check their results on the official website by following the steps mentioned below: .

Visit the official website at rdunijbpin.org On the home page, click on the examination tab and then on results. Enter your details to log in, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya.