Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

RDVV UG, PG Results 2025 declared at rdunijbpin.org, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 03:08 pm IST

RDVV Results 2025 has bee declared for various UG and PG courses at rdunijbpin.org. The direct link to check result is given below. 

Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, RDVV, Jabalpur, has declared the results for several undergraduate and postgraduate courses on September 2, 2025. Candidates who took the examinations for various M.Ed and B.Ed courses and more, can check and download their results from the official website at rdunijbpin.org.

RDVV UG, PG Results 2025 has been declared at rdunijbpin.org. Candidates can check their results via the direct link given here.
RDVV UG, PG Results 2025 has been declared at rdunijbpin.org. Candidates can check their results via the direct link given here.

Candidates can check their results by entering their Roll Number.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK RRDV UG, PG RESULTS 2025

As per the website, the results declared on September 9 include the following:

  1. M.Ed. Science Sem 2 Exam May-June 2025
  2. M.Ed. Sem 2 Exam May-June 2025
  3. B.Ed. Science Sem 4 Exam May-June 2025
  4. B.Ed. Sem 4 Exam May-June 2025

Prior to this the results for other courses were released. These include for courses like LLB, BA, MA, MSc and more.

RDVV UG, PG Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can check their results on the official website by following the steps mentioned below: .

  1. Visit the official website at rdunijbpin.org
  2. On the home page, click on the examination tab and then on results.
  3. Enter your details to log in, and submit.
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / RDVV UG, PG Results 2025 declared at rdunijbpin.org, direct link to check here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On