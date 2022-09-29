Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has announced REET 2022 Result. The result for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers has been declared on September 29, 2022. Candidates can check the result on the official site of reetbser2022.in.

To check the declared result easily, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check REET Result

REET 2022 Result announced: How to check result on reetbser2022.in

Visit the official site of BSER REET at reetbser2022.in.

Click on REET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details – roll number and date of birth.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted in Rajasthan on July 23-24, 2022. The exam was held in 2 shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The test had 2 levels – Level 1 for primary teacher posts and level 2 for secondary. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of BSER REET.