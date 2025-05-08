REET Result 2025: RBSE REET results announced, check Level 1, 2 pass percentage here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced REET Result 2025 on May 8, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or REET 2025 can check their results on the official website of RBSE REET at reet2024.co.in. RBSE REET Result 2025 OUT LIVE Updates REET Result 2025: RBSE REET results announced, check Level 1, 2 pass percentage

A total of 3,46,626 candidates registered for the Level 1 exam, out of which 3,14,195 candidates appeared for the exam. Of the candidates who appeared, 1,95,847 passed the exam. The Level 1 pass percentage is 62.33%.

Similarly, in Level 2, 968502 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 879671 candidates appeared for the exam. A total of 393124 candidates passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 44.69%.

For both levels, 114696 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 92767 candidates appeared in it. A total of 47097 candidates passed the exam, with an overall pass percentage of 50.77%.

RBSE REET Result 2025 declared, here's how to check

The RBSE REET results were announced at the press conference. State Education Minister Madan Dilawar was also present at the event. The state minister congratulated the students and said that this exam is a golden opportunity for the youth. Through it, they can fulfil their dream of becoming teachers.

At the press conference, Board Secretary Shri Kailash Chandra Sharma informed that the result certificates will be made available to the candidates within about a month.

REET Result 2025 declared at reet2024.co.in, direct link to check RBSE REET results here

The exam was held on February 27 and 28, 2025, in three shifts. It was conducted at two levels: level 1 for primary teachers and level 2 for secondary teachers. Depending on their eligibility, candidates were allowed to appear for level 1, 2, or both. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of RBSE REET.