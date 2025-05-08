REET Result 2025 declared at reet2024.co.in, direct link to check RBSE REET results here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced the REET Result 2025 on May 8, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or REET 2025 can check their results on the official website of RBSE REET at reet2024.co.in. RBSE REET Result 2025 LIVE Updates REET Result 2025 declared, direct link to check RBSE REET results here(Unsplash)

The exam was held on February 27 in two shifts: the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. The examination was conducted at two levels: level 1 for primary teachers and level 2 for secondary teacher posts. Depending on their eligibility, candidates were allowed to appear for level 1, 2 or both.

RBSE said 14,29,822 candidates registered for the exam and of them, 3,46,625 registered for level 1 and 9,68,501 registered for level 2. A total of 1,14,696 registered for both levels.

The provisional answer key was released on March 26 and the objection window for both Level 1 and 2 was closed on March 31, 2025.

RBSE REET Result 2025 declared, here's how to check

REET Result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who appeared for the examination can download the results through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RBSE REET at reet2024.co.in.

2. Click on REET Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBSE REET.