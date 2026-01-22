Remote command centre launched at NTR Health University to curb malpractice in exams

Amaravati, Andhra Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Thursday said a remote command control centre has been established at NTR University of Health Sciences to enhance transparency and prevent malpractices in medical education examinations.

In a statement, the minister said the system enables real-time monitoring of undergraduate and postgraduate annual and supplementary medical examinations conducted at 37 government and private medical colleges across the State through CCTV cameras linked to the command centre.

"A remote command control centre has been established at NTR University of Health Sciences to strengthen transparency and eliminate malpractices in medical examinations," Yadav said.

He added that examinations conducted in all 37 colleges will now be monitored live from the university’s command control room, leaving no scope for copying or other irregularities.

About 60,000 students appear for annual and supplementary examinations across various courses every year, he said, adding that monitoring has initially begun with MBBS and PG examinations in five medical colleges.

The minister said examinations for dental, Ayurveda, homoeopathy, nursing, and other courses would be brought under the system in a phased manner, noting that the facility acts as an additional layer over the existing examination mechanism.

CCTV cameras installed in examination halls have been connected to the command centre, with student movements recorded and stored digitally for up to 70 days, Yadav said.

Each medical college has an average of 25 CCTV cameras installed based on examination hall capacity, while the command centre is equipped with a six-screen video wall and 10 computers to closely monitor examination proceedings.

The system is designed to generate AI-based alerts if cameras malfunction, and recorded visuals will remain accessible even during temporary internet disruptions, he added.

With the new system in place, colleges will no longer be required to submit CCTV hard disks to the university after examinations, as was done earlier.

