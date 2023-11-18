close_game
RPSC RAS 2021 final result out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

RPSC RAS 2021 final result out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 18, 2023 09:06 AM IST

RPSC RAS 2021 final result has been declared. The direct link is given here.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared RPSC RAS 2021 final result. Candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined competitive Examination, 2021 and can check the results on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS 2021 final result out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here
RPSC RAS 2021 final result out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here (File Photo)

The official notice reads, “the candidates declared successful in the written Examination of Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined competitive (Main) Examination, 2021 were called for interview. After the interview, following candidates are to be recommended in order of merit, to the Government for appointment along with their Service Preferences.”

The final stage interview was conducted by the Commission from November 6 to November 17, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

Direct link to check RPSC RAS 2021 final result

RPSC RAS 2021 final result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RPSC RAS 2021 final result link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.

