Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS Final Result 2021 marks. Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined competitive Examination, 2021 and can check the marks through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS Final Result 2021 marks out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here (File Photo)

The final results was announced on November 18, 2023. The final stage interview was conducted by the Commission from November 6 to November 17, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

RPSC RAS Final Result 2021 marks: How to check

To check the result marks, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC RAS Final Result 2021 marks link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your marks will be displayed on the screen.

Check the marks and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RPSC RAS mains result was declared on December 1, 2022. The registration process was started on July 28 and ended on August 27, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 988 posts in Rajasthan State Service and Rajasthan Subordinate Service. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.