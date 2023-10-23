News / Education / Exam Results / RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023: Marks released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, link here

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023: Marks released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 23, 2023 05:34 PM IST

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 marks released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The direct link given here.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 marks on October 23, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Combined Comp Exam (Pre) 2023 can check the marks through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC RAS prelims result and the final answer key was released on October 20, 2023.

Direct link to check RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 marks 

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023: How to check marks

All the candidates who want to check their marks can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 marks link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your marks will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the marks and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination was conducted on October 1, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The prelims examination was held in single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm. The preliminary answer key was released on October 2 and the objection window closed on October 4, 2023.

All the qualified candidates will have to appear for the main examination. The details of the same will be shared by RPSC soon on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.

