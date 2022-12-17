Home / Education / Exam Results / RRB Chennai Group D CBT result releasing on or before Dec 24

RRB Chennai Group D CBT result releasing on or before Dec 24

exam results
Published on Dec 17, 2022 08:14 PM IST

RRB Chennai Group D Computer Based test result releasing on or before December 24.

RRB Chennai Group D CBT result releasing on or before Dec 24(Rajkumar)
RRB Chennai Group D CBT result releasing on or before Dec 24(Rajkumar)
ByHT Education Desk

Railway Recruitment Board Chennai will announce the RRB Group D computer Based Test result on or before December 24. Once released the RRB Chennai Group D result will be available at rrbchennai.gov.in.

RRB Group D CBT examination was conducted from August 17 to October 11.

“The results of CBT for shortlisting of candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs on or before 24.12.2022”, reads the official notification.

“The eligible candidates expecting to be qualified in CBT are advised to be ready for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates by respective Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of the Zonal Railways and are tentatively scheduled from January 2023 onwards. In this regard, separate notice will be published by respective RRCs on their official websites”, the notice further added.

Notification here

RRB Chennai Group D CBT result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at rrbchennai.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Check and take printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs/RRC

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb
rrb

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out