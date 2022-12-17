RRB Chennai Group D CBT result releasing on or before Dec 24

Railway Recruitment Board Chennai will announce the RRB Group D computer Based Test result on or before December 24. Once released the RRB Chennai Group D result will be available at rrbchennai.gov.in.

RRB Group D CBT examination was conducted from August 17 to October 11.

“The results of CBT for shortlisting of candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs on or before 24.12.2022”, reads the official notification.

“The eligible candidates expecting to be qualified in CBT are advised to be ready for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates by respective Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of the Zonal Railways and are tentatively scheduled from January 2023 onwards. In this regard, separate notice will be published by respective RRCs on their official websites”, the notice further added.

Notification here

RRB Chennai Group D CBT result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at rrbchennai.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Check and take printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs/RRC

