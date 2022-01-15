RRB NTPC Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check scores

Railway Recruitment Boards has declared RRB NTPC Result 2021 on January 15, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for CBT 1 examination can check their results on the official site of regional RRBs. The examination was conducted from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 across the country at various exam centres.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result through the direct link of regional websites given below.

<strong>Direct link to check result for RRB Ajmer&nbsp;</strong>

<strong>Direct link to check result for RRB Bangalore&nbsp;</strong>

<strong>Direct link to check result for RRB Bhubaneswar</strong>

<strong>Direct link to check result for RRB Bilaspur&nbsp;</strong>

<strong>Direct link to check result for RRB Siliguri&nbsp;</strong>

<strong>Direct link to check result for RRB Secunderabad&nbsp;</strong>

<strong>Direct link to check result for RRB Patna&nbsp;</strong>

<strong>Direct link to check result for RRB Muzaffarpur&nbsp;</strong>

<strong>Direct link to check result for RRB Guwahati&nbsp;</strong>

<strong>Direct link to check result for RRB Kolkata</strong>

Candidates who will qualify the CBT 1 examination will be eligible to appear for CBT 2 exam. The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14-18, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.