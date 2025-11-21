The Railway Recruitment Board has announced the RRB NTPC UG Level Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Non-Technical Popular Categories (undergraduate) examination can check the results on the official website of the regional RRBs under which they have applied. RRB NTPC UG Level Result 2025 declared, direct links to check results here (Rajkumar)

Along with the results, the Board has also released the cut-off marks. The results have been released for these regions-Prayagraj, Guwahati, Jammu-Srinagar, Patna, Ranchi and Thiruvananthapuram.

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB NTPC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will be able to check the results.

4. Check the result and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) written examination was held on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres across the country.

The provisional answer key was released on September 15 and the objection window was closed on September 20, 2025.

RRBs will fill 3445 vacancies in the organisation out of which 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.