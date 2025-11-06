RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check results when out
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Results not out yet.
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: The Railway Recruitment Board has not yet released RRB NTPC UG Result 2025. When released, all those candidates who have appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (undergraduate) examination will be able to check their results on the official website of the regional RRBs under which they have applied.
The Board conducted the written examination of Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres across the country.
The provisional answer key was released on September 15, 2025. The objection window was closed on September 20, 2025.
Through this recruitment drive, RRBs will fill up 3445 vacancies in the organisation. Of these, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: When was exam held?
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Where to check results?
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Date and time
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: The Railway Recruitment Board has not yet released the date and time of release of the results.