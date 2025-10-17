RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check NTPC UG results when out

The Board conducted the written examination for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres across the country.

The provisional answer key was released on September 15 and the objection window was also opened on the same date. The objection window was closed on September 20, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3445 vacancies in the organisation. Out of the total number of vacancies to be filled, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.

