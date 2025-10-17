RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check NTPC UG results when out
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News Live: NTPC UG results have not been released yet. Follow the blog for latest updates.
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards have not yet released the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the undergraduate posts written test can check the results when declared on the official websites of the regional RRBs under which they have applied....Read More
The Board conducted the written examination for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres across the country.
The provisional answer key was released on September 15 and the objection window was also opened on the same date. The objection window was closed on September 20, 2025.
This recruitment drive will fill up 3445 vacancies in the organisation. Out of the total number of vacancies to be filled, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.
Follow the blog for latest updates.
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News Live: Breakup of vacancies
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News Live: Out of the total number of vacancies to be filled, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News Live: Vacancies to be filled
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News Live: This recruitment drive will fill up 3445 vacancies in the organisation.
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News Live: Provisional answer key release date
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News Live: The provisional answer key was released on September 15 and the objection window was also opened on the same date. The objection window was closed on September 20, 2025.
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News Live: When was exam conducted?
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News Live: The Board conducted the written examination for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres across the country.
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results?
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News Live: Candidates who have appeared for the undergraduate posts written test can check the results when declared on the official websites of the regional RRBs under which they have applied.
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News Live: Date and time
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News Live: The date and time of announcement of results have not been disclosed yet.