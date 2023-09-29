RSMSSB Basic & Computer Instructor final list released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, here's direct link
RSMSSB releases final list of Basic & Computer Instructor candidates. 513 reserved and 20 unreserved candidates selected.
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the final list of candidates selected for the post of Basic & Computer Instructor on September 29. Candidates can check the list of candidates through the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
A total of 513 reserved category candidates and 20 unreserved category candidates have been selected for the post of Basic & Computer Instructor.
Direct link to check Basic & Computer Instructor final list
The list of 22 candidates has been provisionally selected due to a lack of documents and other reasons. List of provisionally selected candidates. The provisionally selected candidates should fill in the reasons mentioned against their roll number/lack of documents by appearing in the Board office with in 7 days.
RSMSSB Basic & Computer Instructor final list: Know how to check
Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on “Basic & Sr. Computer Instructor 2022: Final Recommendation of Selected Candidates”
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the list of candidates
Take a printout for future reference.
- Topics
- Rsmssb