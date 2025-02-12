RSMSSB CET Graduate Level 2024 result out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, here's direct link to check

Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission released the RSMSSB CET Graduate Level 2024 result on February 12, 2025, on the official website. RSMSSB conducted the Common Eligibility Test (Graduate Level) examination at various examination centres from September 25 to September 28, 2024.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have appeared for the Common Eligibility Test for graduate level and would like to check their results can visit the official website of RSMSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

About the exam:

RSMSSB conducted the Common Eligibility Test (Graduate Level) examination at various examination centres from September 25 to September 28, 2024.

The RSMSSB CET graduate-level answer key objection window opened on November 26, 2024. Candidates could raise objections against the answer key through the official website till November 28, 2024.

Candidates who would like to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps:

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Look out for the link to check the RSMSSB CET Graduate Level 2024 result on the home page and click it

A PDF opens with the roll numbers of qualified candidates

Verify the roll number and other details

Save the PDF and take a print out of the same for future needs

