Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RSMSSB CET Graduate Level 2024 result out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 12, 2025 06:51 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website of RSMSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission released the RSMSSB CET Graduate Level 2024 result on February 12, 2025, on the official website.

RSMSSB conducted the Common Eligibility Test (Graduate Level) examination at various examination centres from September 25 to September 28, 2024.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
RSMSSB conducted the Common Eligibility Test (Graduate Level) examination at various examination centres from September 25 to September 28, 2024.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have appeared for the Common Eligibility Test for graduate level and would like to check their results can visit the official website of RSMSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

About the exam:

RSMSSB conducted the Common Eligibility Test (Graduate Level) examination at various examination centres from September 25 to September 28, 2024.

Direct Link to check RSMSSB CET Graduate Level 2024 result 

The RSMSSB CET graduate-level answer key objection window opened on November 26, 2024. Candidates could raise objections against the answer key through the official website till November 28, 2024.

Candidates who would like to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps:

  • Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Look out for the link to check the RSMSSB CET Graduate Level 2024 result on the home page and click it
  • A PDF opens with the roll numbers of qualified candidates
  • Verify the roll number and other details
  • Save the PDF and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: Top 3 Harvard online courses for managers and aspiring executives

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On