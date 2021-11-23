RSMSSB JE (Civil) exam result out, here's how to check

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the JE (civil) exam result on its official website. The RSMSSB JE result is available at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check the result using their roll number. The exam was held on September 12.

RSMSSB JE result

RSMSSB JE result: Know how to check

Go to the official website of RSMSSB

Click on the JE Civil result link

Check your roll number

Candidates who have qualified in the exam have been asked by the Commission to appear for verification of their document.

The cut-off marks for general category male candidates is 88.9696 marks and it is 65.7524 for female candidates of the same category.

The cut off for ST female candidates is 49.1475 and for male candidates of this category it is 52.3647. for ST category the cut off marks is 77.7761.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1235 posts of Junior Engineer (TSP & Non TSP) in various departments of the state including the Public Works Department, Department of Water Resources, Public Health Engineering Department, and Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON