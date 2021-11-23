Home / Education / Exam Results / RSMSSB JE (Civil) exam result out, here's how to check
exam results

RSMSSB JE (Civil) exam result out, here's how to check

  • RSMSSB JE result has been declared. The result is available at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. 
RSMSSB JE (Civil) exam result out, here's how to check (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
RSMSSB JE (Civil) exam result out, here's how to check (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Nov 23, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the JE (civil) exam result on its official website. The RSMSSB JE result is available at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check the result using their roll number. The exam was held on September 12.

RSMSSB JE result

RSMSSB JE result: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website of RSMSSB
  • Click on the JE Civil result link
  • Check your roll number

Candidates who have qualified in the exam have been asked by the Commission  to appear for verification of their document.

The cut-off marks for general category male candidates is 88.9696 marks and it is 65.7524 for female candidates of the same category.

The cut off for ST female candidates is 49.1475 and for male candidates of this category it is 52.3647. for ST category the cut off marks is 77.7761.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1235 posts of Junior Engineer (TSP & Non TSP) in various departments of the state including the Public Works Department, Department of Water Resources, Public Health Engineering Department, and Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rsmssb
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out