RSMSSB Teacher Result 2022 for primary, upper primary out, direct link here
Jun 14, 2023 07:08 PM IST
RSMSSB Teacher Result 2022 for primary, upper primary declared. Candidates can check the results below.
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has declared RSMSSB Teacher Result 2022 for primary, upper primary school teachers. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The upper primary school teacher result has been declared for Hindi and Sanskrit subjects and primary school teacher amended result has been released. The upper primary school teachers who have been selected will have to appear for document verification process.
Direct link to check primary teacher result
Direct link to check upper primary hindi teacher result
Direct link to check upper primary sanskrit teacher result
RSMSSB Teacher Result 2022: How to check
To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on result link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates can click on primary teacher result or upper primary teacher result.
- The result PDF file will open.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official site of RSMSSB.
