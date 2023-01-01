SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Where, how to check scores

State Bank of India (SBI) will announce SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 in due course of time. Once announced, candidates can check it on sbi.co.in or ibps.in.

The preliminary examination was conducted on November 12, 2022, except for Himachal Pradesh due to elections. Admit cards were issued on October 30. Candidates should save a copy of the admit card as details mentioned on it may be required to check these results.

Follow these steps to check SBI Clerk Prelims result:

Go to sbi.co.in. Go to the careers section. Open the link to view Prelims results. Enter the asked information. Submit and check scores.

The preliminary exam was based on objective type questions for 100 marks, consisting of 3 sections- English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability.

The recruitment drive of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre posts is to fill 5,008 vacancies at State Bank Of India branches across the country.

In the next stage of the selection process, candidates will appear for Main exam and test of specified opted local language.