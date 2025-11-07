State Bank of India has declared the SBI PO Main Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI PO Main Result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link to check here

The main examination was held on September 13, 2025. The exam was conducted online and consisted of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. The duration of objective test was 3 hours and descriptive test was 30 minutes.

SBI PO Main Result 2025: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on career link and a new page will open.

3. Now click on SBI PO Main Result 2025 link available on the home page.

4. Again a new PDF file will open.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who pass the main exam will be eligible to appear for psychometric test.

Each candidate will have to score a minimum score in each test (i.e. Test I, II, III, IV & Descriptive paper individually) in Main Examination. Depending on the number of vacancies available, sectional cut offs will be decided.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill up 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. Of these, 500 are regular and 41 are backlog vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.