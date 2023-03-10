SBI PO Mains Result 2022 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link here

State Bank of India has declared SBI PO Mains Result 2022 on March 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the mains examination for Probational Officers post can check their results on the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The main examination was conducted on January 30, 2023. Those candidates who will qualify the Phase II exam or main exam will be eligible to appear for the Phase III or Psychometric test. Candidates can check the results through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check SBI PO Mains Result 2022

SBI PO Mains Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on Careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the SBI PO Mains Result 2022 link available on the home page.

PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBI.