SBI PO Result 2023 Live Updates: Latest updates on SBI PO Mains results
SBI PO Result 2023 Live Updates: SBI PO Mains Result awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
SBI PO Result 2023 Live Updates: State Bank of India will release SBI PO Result 2023 in due course of time. When released, all the appeared candidates can check the Probationary Officer mains results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
SBI PO Mains 2023 examination was conducted on December 5, 2023 at various centres across the nation. The main Examination was held online and consisted of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The exam duration was for 3 hours.
Those candidates who will qualify for the main examination will be eligible for the Psychometric test, Group exercise and interview. This recruitment drive will fill up 2000 posts in the organization. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, scorecard and other details.
- Dec 27, 2023 01:16 PM IST
State Bank of India PO result: What's next?
SBI PO result 2023: List of websites
SBI PO Mains Result 2023: Vacancies to be filled
SBI Probationary Officer Result: Websites to check
SBI PO Mains Result: Number of posts to be filled
SBI PO Mains Result 2023: Selection process
SBI PO result 2023: Exam date
SBI PO Mains result: How to check
Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Click on SBI PO Mains result link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.Dec 27, 2023 12:43 PM IST
SBI Result 2023 for PO: Where to check
SBI PO Mains result 2023: Date and time
SBI PO Mains result 2023 date and time have not been released by the Bank yet.Share this article
