SBI PO Result 2023 Live Updates: Latest updates on SBI PO Mains results

SBI PO Result 2023 Live Updates: State Bank of India will release SBI PO Result 2023 in due course of time. When released, all the appeared candidates can check the Probationary Officer mains results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. sbi po mains result 2023 live updates: sbi po results, direct link, scorecard, cut offs at sbi.co.in (HT file)

SBI PO Mains 2023 examination was conducted on December 5, 2023 at various centres across the nation. The main Examination was held online and consisted of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The exam duration was for 3 hours.

Those candidates who will qualify for the main examination will be eligible for the Psychometric test, Group exercise and interview. This recruitment drive will fill up 2000 posts in the organization. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, scorecard and other details.