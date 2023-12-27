close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / SBI PO Result 2023 Live Updates: Latest updates on SBI PO Mains results
Live

SBI PO Result 2023 Live Updates: Latest updates on SBI PO Mains results

Dec 27, 2023 12:47 PM IST
OPEN APP

SBI PO Result 2023 Live Updates: SBI PO Mains Result awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.

SBI PO Result 2023 Live Updates: State Bank of India will release SBI PO Result 2023 in due course of time. When released, all the appeared candidates can check the Probationary Officer mains results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

sbi po mains result 2023 live updates: sbi po results, direct link, scorecard, cut offs at sbi.co.in
sbi po mains result 2023 live updates: sbi po results, direct link, scorecard, cut offs at sbi.co.in (HT file)

SBI PO Mains 2023 examination was conducted on December 5, 2023 at various centres across the nation. The main Examination was held online and consisted of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The exam duration was for 3 hours.

Those candidates who will qualify for the main examination will be eligible for the Psychometric test, Group exercise and interview. This recruitment drive will fill up 2000 posts in the organization. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, scorecard and other details.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 27, 2023 01:16 PM IST

    State Bank of India PO result: What's next?

    Those candidates who will qualify for the main examination will be eligible for the Psychometric test, Group exercise and interview.

  • Dec 27, 2023 01:12 PM IST

    SBI PO result 2023: List of websites

    sbi.co.in

  • Dec 27, 2023 01:08 PM IST

    SBI PO Mains Result 2023: Vacancies to be filled

    The SBI PO 2023 recruitment drive will fill up 2000 Probationary Officer vacancies in the bank.

  • Dec 27, 2023 01:04 PM IST

    SBI Probationary Officer Result: Websites to check

    Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the results through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

  • Dec 27, 2023 01:00 PM IST

    SBI PO Mains Result: Number of posts to be filled

    This recruitment drive will fill up 2000 posts in the organization.

  • Dec 27, 2023 12:56 PM IST

    SBI PO Mains Result 2023: Selection process

    Those candidates who will qualify for the main examination will be eligible for the Psychometric test, Group exercise and interview.

  • Dec 27, 2023 12:51 PM IST

    SBI PO result 2023: Exam date

    SBI PO Mains 2023 examination was conducted on December 5, 2023 at various centres across the nation. The main Examination was held online and consisted of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The exam duration was for 3 hours.

  • Dec 27, 2023 12:47 PM IST

    SBI PO Mains result: How to check

    Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

    Click on SBI PO Mains result link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Dec 27, 2023 12:43 PM IST

    SBI Result 2023 for PO: Where to check

    When released, all the appeared candidates can check the Probationary Officer mains results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

  • Dec 27, 2023 12:37 PM IST

    SBI PO Mains result 2023: Date and time

    SBI PO Mains result 2023 date and time have not been released by the Bank yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
sbi po sbi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out