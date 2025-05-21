SBI PO Mains Results 2025 declared, direct link to check here

State Bank of India, SBI, has declared the results for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains examination on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website at sbi.co.in. SBI PO Mains Results 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check is given here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The SBI Mains PO exam 2025 was conducted on May 5, 2025, in single shift.

The Mains exam was conducted online, comprising an Objective Test (200 marks) and a Descriptive Test (50 marks).

Candidates required to secure minimum qualifying marks in each section, including the descriptive paper.

The next stages comprises of a Psychometric Test, Group Exercise (20 marks), and Personal Interview (30 marks).

The findings from the psychometric test may be presented to the interview panel.

The marks from Phase-II and Phase-III will be normalized to 100. The preliminary exam marks will not be considered for the final merit list. Selection will be made from top-ranking candidates in each category.

The SBI PO prelims were conducted on March 8, 16, 24, and 26, 2025, and the results were declared in April.

SBI PO Mains Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the results:

Visit the official SBI website at https://sbi.co.in On the home page, click on the ‘Careers’ section. Go to ‘Join SBI’, and then click on ‘Current Openings’. Click on the link to check SBI PO Mains Results 2025. The PDF containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates for Phase 3 will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SBI.